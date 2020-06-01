Analysts Expect P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. P H Glatfelter reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLT shares. ValuEngine raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in P H Glatfelter by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in P H Glatfelter by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.53. 208,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,474. P H Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $682.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

