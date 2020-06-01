Analysts Expect Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:IMAB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:IMAB) will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phoenix Tree’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phoenix Tree will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.77) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phoenix Tree.

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($17.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phoenix Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.93 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.09 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,570. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95. Phoenix Tree has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

About Phoenix Tree

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

