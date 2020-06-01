Analysts Expect XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XPEL an industry rank of 148 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of XPEL from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 140,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. XPEL has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. XPEL had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $2,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in XPEL by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $987,000. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

