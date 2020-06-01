Analysts Set $24.33 Price Target for Passage Bio (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:LYRA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $24.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Passage Bio an industry rank of 27 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYRA. Bank of America began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Partners Speci bought 62,500 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $986,875.00. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 250,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,947,500.00.

Shares of LYRA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. 12,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,969. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

About Passage Bio

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions using XTreo technology platform for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. Its XTreo platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

