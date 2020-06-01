Analysts Set Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) Price Target at GBX 141

Shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 141 ($1.85).
LTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 162 ($2.13) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday.
LON:LTG traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 134 ($1.76). 2,579,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,947. The company has a market capitalization of $897.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Learning Technologies Group has a 12 month low of GBX 79.50 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.91.
About Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.
Further Reading: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.