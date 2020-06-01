Analysts Set Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) Price Target at GBX 141

Shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 141 ($1.85).

LTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 162 ($2.13) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

LON:LTG traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 134 ($1.76). 2,579,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,947. The company has a market capitalization of $897.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Learning Technologies Group has a 12 month low of GBX 79.50 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.91.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,300,000 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.64), for a total value of £1,625,000 ($2,137,595.37).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.