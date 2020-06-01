Analysts Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT at $71.60

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $343,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJW traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $115.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

