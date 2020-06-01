Analyzing Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) & Customers Bancorp (NASDAQ:CUBI)

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Customers Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $151.39 million 1.51 $39.46 million $1.30 5.92 Customers Bancorp $544.68 million 0.64 $79.33 million $2.25 4.92

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Old Second Bancorp and Customers Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Customers Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.50%. Customers Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.08%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Old Second Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 20.87% 14.41% 1.47% Customers Bancorp 13.05% 10.38% 0.71%

Volatility & Risk

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Customers Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services; and home equity and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.