ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $49.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.18 per share, with a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,796 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANIP traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,653. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $376.01 million, a P/E ratio of -207.05 and a beta of 1.55. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

