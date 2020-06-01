APIX (APIX) Market Cap Hits $3.16 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One APIX token can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, APIX has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $581,405.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.80 or 0.02044770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00180837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023733 BTC.

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,369,724 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

