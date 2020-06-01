APIX Price Tops $0.0339 on Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One APIX token can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $357,060.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.72 or 0.02032544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00181666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029548 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,369,724 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

