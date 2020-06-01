Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to announce sales of $744.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $726.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $763.10 million. Applied Industrial Technologies posted sales of $882.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,511.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher purchased 4,200 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $200,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,691.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,633. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

