APR Coin Price Tops $0.0036 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, APR Coin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and TOPBTC. APR Coin has a market cap of $46,677.54 and $195.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.58 or 0.02269153 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010177 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 12,816,313 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

