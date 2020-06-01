Arcblock Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.99 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Arcblock has a market cap of $9.99 million and $7.99 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, OKEx and LBank. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.02033787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00181735 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029445 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinBene, IDEX, BitMart, Bithumb, Bibox, Huobi, Cobinhood, DragonEX, DDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.