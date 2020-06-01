Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce $1.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $17.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 million to $30.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.72 million, with estimates ranging from $33.43 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,552.73% and a negative return on equity of 259.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,998. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

