Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce sales of $6.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.30 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $10.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $35.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.97 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $100.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ ARCT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.86. 22,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,866. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $780.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 3.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

