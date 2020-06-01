Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,284. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 631.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.