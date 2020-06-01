Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.11.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,249. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

