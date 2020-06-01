Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 547,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,948. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $651.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 77.23% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $133,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $111,746.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,479.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,693 shares of company stock valued at $314,591. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $4,844,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

