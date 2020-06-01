Ardor (ARDR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.56 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $48.21 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006245 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018092 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, HitBTC and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.