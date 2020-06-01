Ardor Hits Market Cap of $47.66 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $3.23 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Poloniex and Binance. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005863 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015736 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

