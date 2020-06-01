Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 802,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $31,065.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $1,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,483.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,689. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 88.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Arvinas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 9.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

