Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,758. The company has a market cap of $164.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.63. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $10.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

