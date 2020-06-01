Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) will report $13.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.42 million to $13.58 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $10.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $48.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.24 million to $48.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $63.48 million, with estimates ranging from $62.88 million to $64.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASPU. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 98,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $182.40 million, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.74. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean bought 6,505 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,656.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $60,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,938.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,862 shares of company stock valued at $950,321. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.