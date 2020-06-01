ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.43

Shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 56892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

ALPMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.77.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

