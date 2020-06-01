Axon Enterprise Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 26,837 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,471% compared to the typical volume of 1,044 call options.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,267,521.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 76,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,755.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,595 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after acquiring an additional 393,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $8,248,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

AAXN stock traded up $13.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,117. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2,974.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.68.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

