B. Riley Increases Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $152.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $151.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

RGLD has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Royal Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.06. 88,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,487. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $139.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $74,258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $2,617,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,552,000 after buying an additional 221,181 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 337,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after buying an additional 163,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.