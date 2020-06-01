Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,849,811,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Ball by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after acquiring an additional 524,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,949,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ball by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,939,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,090,000 after acquiring an additional 165,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

Shares of BLL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.95. 53,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,935. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

