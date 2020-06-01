Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental Purchases 52,279 Shares

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 52,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $86,260.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 106,690 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $166,436.40.

On Friday, May 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 9,964 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $15,244.92.

On Monday, May 18th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,982 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $7,373.36.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 14,946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $21,372.78.

On Friday, May 15th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,912 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $5,672.40.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,912 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $5,789.76.

On Monday, May 11th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,912 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $6,063.60.

On Friday, May 8th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,972 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $10,388.28.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $5,124.42.

On Monday, May 4th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $5,333.58.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. 186,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,179. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.26% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

