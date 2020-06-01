Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Up 27.8%

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) shares traded up 27.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 676,660 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 353,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $12.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

