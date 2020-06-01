Beaxy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $796.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $796.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.04724808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002783 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,348,081 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

