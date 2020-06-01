Beldex Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.82 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Beldex has a total market cap of $58.82 million and approximately $229,647.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000117 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001483 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beldex’s official website is beldex.io . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

