Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Equities analysts expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to report sales of $10,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. Bellus Health also posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year sales of $30,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $30,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $30,000.00, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $30,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bellus Health.

Get Bellus Health alerts:

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bellus Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bellus Health by 23,075.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,649 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bellus Health by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 321,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bellus Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bellus Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 138,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 104,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Bellus Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,437,000.

Shares of NYSE:BLU traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 369,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,681. Bellus Health has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellus Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.