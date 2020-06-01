BetterBetting (BETR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $164.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded down 28.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. BetterBetting has a market cap of $216,395.62 and approximately $164.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One BetterBetting token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.04704451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00054967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002796 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

