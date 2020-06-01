Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $128.29

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $122.27, but opened at $128.29. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $128.29, with a volume of 7,684,500 shares.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 target price on Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.39.

The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -866.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $1,209,904.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond J. Lane sold 59,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $7,827,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,527 shares of company stock worth $32,032,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 643.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

