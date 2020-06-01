Binance Coin (BNB) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.58 or 0.00181666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $309.36 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.72 or 0.02032544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00129521 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 179,883,949 coins and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

