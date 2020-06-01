BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.45. BioNano Genomics shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 4,599,800 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNGO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BioNano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of BioNano Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

