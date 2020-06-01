Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$2.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIR. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of BIR traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.39. The company had a trading volume of 716,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.71. The stock has a market cap of $369.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

