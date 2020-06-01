BitCoal (COAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 74.5% against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $3,448.86 and $2.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00692676 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003128 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

