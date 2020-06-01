Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.43 billion and $3.41 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $240.35 or 0.02537475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Bittylicious, ZB.COM and Exrates. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,471.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00645846 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010919 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000361 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,422,538 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges including major platforms such as Coinbase Pro, Binance, Bitstamp, Kraken, Bitfinex, Poloniex, and others.

