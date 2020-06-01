Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $159.82 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $159.82 million and $36.03 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.13 or 0.00096286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bithumb, HitBTC and BitMarket.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00547350 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00066551 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000705 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Ovis, BitMarket, Korbit, BitFlip, Bitinka, Koineks, Huobi, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Exmo, Coinnest, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, DSX, Bitsane, Bit-Z, Altcoin Trader, C2CX, Bitfinex, BitBay, Bittrex, Negocie Coins, Braziliex, Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance, Coinone, Exrates, Crex24, Bleutrade, HitBTC, OKEx, YoBit, Upbit, Zebpay, Instant Bitex, Indodax, QuadrigaCX, CEX.IO and TDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

