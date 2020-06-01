Bitcoin Incognito Price Reaches $0.0214 on Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $278,448.62 and approximately $46,712.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX, Graviex, Escodex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

