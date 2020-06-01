Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $86,031.61 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00547512 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00095612 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00064833 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000875 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

