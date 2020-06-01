Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Market Cap Reaches $583.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00794618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028221 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00157202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00194016 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 529.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001329 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

