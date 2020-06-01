Bitcoin Private Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $528,498.16 and $3,152.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00547512 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00095612 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00064833 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000875 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

