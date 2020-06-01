BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $629,903.60 and $24,356.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00546901 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00095529 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00065069 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001151 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,085,335,190 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

