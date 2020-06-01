Bitradio Market Cap Reaches $97,608.92 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $97,608.92 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002131 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,798,903 coins and its circulating supply is 8,798,898 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.