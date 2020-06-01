Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

BSM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. 165,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,023. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.37. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 34,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,153 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 573,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

