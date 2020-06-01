Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 72.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 160.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BBN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,811. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.