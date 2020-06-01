BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/29/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “
- 5/27/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/27/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 5/21/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “
- 5/15/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “
- 5/15/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $14.50 to $10.50. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/9/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “
- 5/2/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “
- 4/28/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/27/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “
- 4/14/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/13/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.31. 275,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.79.
BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, COO Rajneesh Vig bought 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis bought 3,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $165,040. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.