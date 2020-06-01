BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/29/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

5/27/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/21/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

5/15/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

5/15/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $14.50 to $10.50. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

5/2/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

4/28/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

4/14/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.31. 275,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, COO Rajneesh Vig bought 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis bought 3,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $165,040. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

