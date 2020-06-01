Bloom Trading Up 17.1% This Week (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $518.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.06 or 0.02014374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00178496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043215 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TOPBTC, AirSwap, Bittrex, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

